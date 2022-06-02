Hundreds of residents of Achiaman Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra region, would hit the streets to protest the deplorable state of the town’s access roads on Friday.

According to them, the poor road network within the community is affecting their daily activities.

About 1,000 of the residents, including motorists, would take part in the demonstration which ends at the premises of the Municipal Assembly.

Chairman of the Tipper Truck Drivers Association in the area, George Asane, confirmed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

He said the bumpy and dusty road is affecting health and economic activities in the area but city authorities have ignored their incessant pleas to get the road fixed.

Even more worrying, Mr. Asane said is the inability of students to go to school when it rains.

He indicated that, motorists especially tipper truck drivers are compelled to frequent the mechanical shops for maintenance due to frequent break downs.

Mr. Asane called on the Ga West Municipal Assembly to ensure the contractor returns to site.

Community leaders have, however, promised that the demonstration would be violent-free, as directed by the Police.

Reacting to concerns raised, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, Clement Wilkinson appealed for calm.

He said the road has been awarded on contract but construction has stalled due to recent rains.

This notwithstanding, Mr. Wilkinson said efforts were being put in place to get the contractor back on site.