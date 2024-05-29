Drivers and commuters on the Tema-Dawhenya road are unhappy about the current state of the potholes-riddled road.

According to them, the poor road condition has a negative impact on their businesses and their daily lives.

In an interview with JoyNews, several commuters expressed their frustration and called for immediate action from the government to fix the Tema – Dawhenya road.

One said, “From barrier, it has taken us about 30 minutes. Even with that one, we had to use a bypass and some illegal roads because we have some very urgent appointment. I think the number of potholes at the roundabout is causing some backlog.”

“Here, it’s an everyday thing. Here and Kasoa, we are the most renowned known traffic areas in the country. We are suffering very much. People leave as early as 4:00am. If you move after 5:00am, you will definitely be late for work. We are just in a kind of hell,” he said.

A passenger said that, the poor state of the Tema – Dawhenya road does not affect only daily commuters and drivers, but also businesses that rely on smooth transportation for their livelihoods.

According to him, it has been over four years and the road situation has not improved.

“We beg the government to work on this. This road has taken more than four years and hasn’t been fixed. It is very bad.”

“We have been in this traffic for one hour. This is three years of road. After three years of road, we are experiencing this. What a shame. We do not have anything to tell the government. They are intelligent. They have been to school. They should just look at it and do the right thing. I don’t want to use some words. It is a shame. How many years of independence? It’s a shame,” he said.

A daily commuter stated that, the drivers contributed and bought laterite to fill the potholes since the government seems unconcerned about their plight.

“We the drivers contributed money to pour this over here to use to fill the roads,” he said.