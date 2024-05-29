A final year Accounting student at the University of Ghana, Legon has passed away after battling a short illness.

With just two months left to complete her four-year degree course, her untimely demise has left the university community in mourning.

The deceased identified simply as Jeroon ,who served as the Legon Hall representative for PENSA, was described as a dedicated and vibrant student.

She was actively involved in various campus activities, including evangelism.

According to reports, she fell ill shortly after participating in an evangelism program.

Tragically, her condition worsened, and she allegedly succumbed to complications related to malaria.

The news of her passing has sent shockwaves throughout the university campus, with friends, classmates, and faculty members expressing their grief and disbelief.

Many have fondly remembered her as a bright and promising student who had a positive impact on those around her.

READ ON