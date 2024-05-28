A dramatic daylight robbery unfolded at the Pan African Savings and Loans, located adjacent to FBN Bank on the Spintex road in Accra.

According to reports, two young armed robbers trailed someone carrying a bag full of cash to the bank.

The robbers, who had reportedly been hovering around the Top Pharmacy opposite the bank, seized the opportunity to strike when they spotted their victim.

Despite the intense exchanged of gunfire between the robbers and the Police, they managed to escape with the cash.

Some people who witnessed the incident said there was a delay in the Police response, which may have contributed to their escape.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Watch the video below:

Them take the money some go oo herrpic.twitter.com/2x7X8MTc8z — Listo (@_listodot) May 28, 2024

