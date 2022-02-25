A video that has gone viral on social media captured the moment men in military uniform hid and took cover while a bank robbery was ongoing in Edo State.

According to reports, the attack, which occurred on Thursday, February 24, left at least six people dead.

One female police officer was among the victims.

The robbers, who came heavily armed, used explosives to make their way into the bank’s safe while taking out any security operative who came their way.

Amidst the robbery operation, military men were spotted hiding while the civilians watched the armed individuals at a distance.

Watch the videos below: