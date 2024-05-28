New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Nkwanta South in the Oti Region, Hajia Sekyere Tijani has encouraged teenage girls not to feel ashamed during their menstrual cycle.

At an event held in the municipality to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day, she urged teenage girls to embrace their bodies and understand that menstruation is a natural and part of life.

Ms Tijani emphasized the importance of increasing education and awareness about menstruation, particularly in rural communities where there may be stigma and misinformation.

Hajia Sekyere Tijani also pledged to support teenage girls in breaking the silence surrounding menstruation by providing menstrual hygiene products, education, and support to girls in Nkwanta South if elected as a Member of Parliament for the area.

Some teenage girls who were present at the event also shared their struggles with the stigma during menstruation.

They appealed for support for girls going through this natural process.

