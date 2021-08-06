Two persons were feared dead when suspected armed robbers on Thursday attacked two generation banks in Iree, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the robbers arrived at the two banks, in the same location at 3:50 p.m. and operated for about 30 minutes.

A witness, who spoke to NAN on the condition of anonymity, said two persons were killed during the robbery, while an unspecified amount was carted away.

According to another witness, a police officer attached to the second bank was also killed.

The banks are situated few blocks from a police station, yet the robbery could not be foiled.

Contrary to reports that the police officers fled, the Spokesperson for Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said the police were present and engaged in a gun battle with the robbers.

The spokesperson added that the robbers, who shot sporadically, fled the scene after they were overpowered by the police.