The date for the commencement of the end of the second semester examination for level 300 and level 200 trainees of University of Cape Coast (UCC) Affiliated Colleges has been rescheduled, TTAG announced on Thursday.



The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana, in a statement copied to EducationWeb.com.gh, said the new date for the examination comes after the level 200 and 300 trainees jointly petitioned the Institute of Education (UCC).



“TTAG, PRINCE, Institute of Education (UCC) after a virtual meeting resolved that the end of semester examination to be conducted by the Institute of Education be rescheduled to August 11, 2021,” the Association said in the release.



The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana added “we would want to seize this opportunity to appreciate the leadership of PRINCE, GTEC and the Insitute of Education (UCC) for this swift intervention and the usual support.”



TTAG, following the postponement, has advised concerned teacher trainees to report to campus as scheduled to make time to revise on all courses to pass the forthcoming examination with flying colours.