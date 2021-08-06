A 35-year-old man, who murdered his pregnant wife and subsequently slashed his throat at Ankwa Doboro in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri municipality of the Eastern Region, has died.

The Nsawam Police Commander, Supt Mariam Osei Adu, made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

The deceased, Kofi Avoka, inflicted deep machete wounds on his 27-year-old wife, Irene Appiah, leading to her death.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday dawn, attracted the attention of their three children who were in a separate room after they heard their mother shouting for help.

Kofi Avoka, however, hurriedly bolted from the room.

Later, a neighbour rushed to the room after the deceased’s husband had run to his house with a slashed throat.

Mr Avoka was later rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment.

But Supt Osei Adu said the suspect could not survive and died shortly on arrival.

The police retrieved a blood-stained cutlass from the crime scene.

It is yet to be established what triggered the husband to commit the crime.

Meanwhile, both bodies were removed and deposited at the police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

