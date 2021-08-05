In a bid to take his own life, a man has slit his throat after allegedly killing his four-month-old pregnant wife, at Doboro near Nsawam in Greater Accra Region.

According to sources, the suspect, Kofi, committed this heinous crime Thursday dawn around 4:00 am.

It remains unclear the immediate motive for the act, but according to Emmanuel, a co-tenant, the couple had series of quarrels prior to the crime.

He told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, that the wife had complained about the man’s conduct and how she had been receiving death threats from her husband.

Emmanuel said the deceased, Irene, even informed him about how the man accused her of being a witch and subjected her to inhumane treatment.

“I remember the deceased once told me how the husband threatens her anytime there is a misunderstanding between them. I advised the woman to go back to his parent’s house before she is killed. I was even told the man had threatened to kill her and the children a day before he committed the act,” he recounted.

He said though Irene heeded his advice and went to her parent’s house; the husband went back for her after an apology was rendered to the family.

The couple’s daughter on the same show said her father’s death threats to her mother is not new as the father is fond of doing that.

She said though they sleep in separate rooms, his father is always heard shouting at her mother, accusing her of wanting to take ownership of the house they live in.

“My father claims my mother wants to take the house from him and so always threatened to kill her. My father’s plan was to even kill me and my brother before he kills my mother but we had to run for our lives when he attempted to kill us,” she cried.

The traumatised girl revealed she saw his father sharpening his knife that night but told her he was going to kill a dog and never knew he actually wanted to kill her mother.

She said her father stabbed his mother in the neck with a knife in her room.

Meanwhile, the Nsawam Police Commander, Supt Mariam Osei Adu, who confirmed the incident on the show, said the suspect, who tried to kill himself after committing the act, was taken to the Nsawam Government Hospital after he regained consciousness.

The suspect, Kofi is still on admission under guard.

Supt Osei Adu said the police have commenced investigation into the matter to ascertain the motive behind the killing.