The family of Stephen Akowuah, popularly known as ‘Little’ who was killed three weeks ago has decided to hold the One Week Observation this weekend.

‘Little’ was murdered at his home at Tantra Hills, a suburb of Accra, by assailants for who the police are on a manhunt.

The announcement of the ‘One Week’ observation follows the release of the body to the family after police completed an autopsy on the body.

Gym Instructor, Little

The police are still investigating the murder but are yet to make an arrest.

Little worked as a Gym Instructor until his untimely demise.

His family has expressed disappointment in sections of the media for clouding the real issue of murder with the deceased’s love affair.

The ‘One-week’ observation would be held on Saturday at Saint John’s Grammar School field, Mile 7.