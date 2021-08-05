Miracle was witnessed in a Celestial Church as far back as 1954, when a woman, who was pronounced dead for three days, was resurrected.

Mama Olushola Georges is one of the numerous raised by the Founder of Celestial, a Holy Spirit initiated church, during that fateful service.

Mama Georges, who was a mid adult then, has continued to live another 67 years and is currently heading to a century.

Gracing the church’s 70th harvest, the miracle walker leaped in joy, while presenting herself as a living testimony.

In some photos the church posted, Mama Olushola was captured in her hallelujah mode.

Other photos saw her in the embrace of the founder, Samuel Bilewu Joseph Oshoffa and another female member.