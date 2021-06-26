Media reports that Engr. Fidelis Kings Nweze has risen from the dead has thrown Ebonyians into confusion, VanguardNews is reporting.



This development brought jubilation across the State on Thursday, June 24, as many sympathisers and supporters of the deceased were seen jubilating over the coming-back-to-life of the late Commissioner for Infrastructure and Concession and former Commissioner for Works and Transport.



The road leading to his residence was blocked as many people were seen trooping to the location to ascertain the authenticity of the information.

Recall that Governor David Umahi on Tuesday, June 22, announced the news of the unfortunate death of the commissioner. Mr Umahi described him as his younger brother, friend and destiny helper.



Engr. Nweze was said to have been involved in an accident on Saturday, June 19, on his way to Enugu. Governor Umahi then declared Wednesday, June 23 a public holiday to honour Mr Nweze.