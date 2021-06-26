The Juaso Circuit court, presided over by Nana Asantewaa Atakora, has sentenced a 40-year-old driver, Yaw Opoku, to two years imprisonment for stealing 45 litres of diesel.

The convict is said to have stolen the product at the Crystal Snow Ice Mineral Water Company situated at Dampong in the Asante Akyem South Municipal of the Ashanti Region.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Peasah Birikorang, briefing the court said on Thursday, at about 10:30 pm, Yaw Opoku stole 45 litres of diesel.

It was valued at ¢273.50 from a Rhino Truck with registration number GX 159-21, a property of Crystal Snow Ice.

ALSO READ:

He added that the accused person was a former driver at the company.

The accused pleaded guilty to the offense.