The Attorney General, has revealed steps have been initiated to probe the $170m judgement debt in the Power Purchase Agreement with energy company GPGC.

According to Godfred Yeboah Dame, the circumstances that led to the judgement debt will thoroughly be probed with persons found culpable punished.

The state is paying a $170 million judgment debt as a result of cancellation of the agreement.

The judge in the London arbitration also ruled that the basis of the decision to terminate the agreement did not reflect the true facts.

Mr Dame in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen said a report by a committee constituted in September 2016 revealed that the agreement was not properly made resulting in excessive power supply.

“Since there is a financial loss, it means there was a criminal liability so we are going to refer part of the process for examination by the CID for a probe,” he said.

In view of this, he said a probe will be important, owing to the fact that a judgement debt is involved.

“We could have avoided the debt but for the conduct of certain public actors. They should have considered whether the agreement was necessary or not, enquire and refer to the appropriate authority for investigations,” he added.

Meanwhile, he noted the probe is not targeted at any individual or personality but to serve a national interest and bring clarity to the issues.