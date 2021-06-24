A sports journalist was thrown out of the stadium by Asante Kotoko on Wednesday for accusing the referee of awarding a dubious penalty to the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko in the matchday 30 game at the Obuasi Len Clay recorded a hard-fought victory over Karela United to move to the top of the Ghana Premier League table.

Mariano Barreto’s side needed goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi and Fabio Gama to down their opponents, with Diawisie Taylor grabbing Karela’s consolation goal.

However, Kotoko’s second goal, a penalty that was converted by Fabio Gama, courted controversy in the aftermath of the game.

However, the journalist, who was on commentary duty for MAX FM, drew the ire of some home fans when he described the referee’s decision as dubious.

Photos that have gone viral on social media showing the said journalist being carried away by a set of fans.

Meanwhile, Kotoko’s 2-1 win over Karela United saw The Porcupine Warriors move three points clear of rivals Hearts of Oak on the league table.

Meanwhile, General Secretary for the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, has tasked Asante Kotoko to apologise to the football fraternity for bundling the journalist from the stadium.

“I expect Asante Kotoko to apologise to the football fraternity for bundling a journalist of the Len Clay Stadium after saying the penalty awarded against Karela United was a wrong call,” he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

“No club has the right to eject any journalist from a match venue,” he added.

The two heavyweights will face off in a title decider on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.