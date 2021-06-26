Deputy Minority spokesperson on Communications, Sam Nartey George, has condemned the arrest of some members of the #Fixthecountry campaign.



The Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament says he is surprised at why citizens will be arrested for demanding their civil right to demonstrate.

Mr George, speaking in an interview with Adom News‘ Abednego Asante Asiedu, accused the government of using the police to intimidate citizens.

“Most of these people camapigned for President Akufo-Addo to win power so what is their crime if they are calling on you to fix the country?” he queried.

His comments follow the arrest of actress and socialite, Efia Odo, and over 10 other #FixTheCountry campaigners by the police from the Accra region.

This was shortly after a court hearing on whether or not the group should be allowed to stage a street protest.

After hearing legal arguments on Friday morning, the High Court adjourned proceedings to deliver a ruling at 1:30 pm.

Some of the campaigners pitched camp during the legal arguments in front of the law court complex holding placards.

RELATED:

Fuming with anger, Mr George demanded the immediate release of the campaigners.

Meanwhile, the outspoken politician questioned why the police failed to arrest the President and Chief Justice for breaching COVID-19 protocols at Sir John’s funeral.