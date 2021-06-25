Efia Odo, more than 10 other #FixTheCountry campaigners arrested

Actress and socialite, Efia Odo, and more than 10 other #FixTheCountry campaigners have been arrested by the police.

This was shortly after a court hearing on whether or not the group should be allowed to stage a street protest.

After hearing legal arguments on Friday morning, the High Court adjourned proceedings to deliver a ruling at 1:30 pm.

Some of the campaigners pitched camp during the legal arguments in front of the law court complex holding placards.

Shortly after proceedings they were joined by their colleagues who were in the court room.

While taking photographs, police officers from the Accra region arrived and arrested more than 10 of the campaigners.

The campaigners have in the last two months demanded that government fixes what they said is worsening conditions of living.

This has been met with stiff resistance from the Ghana Police Service with covid-19 restrictions as defence.