Son of Kenneth Agyapong

Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, the first son of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, celebrated his birthday with some deprived people on the street.

The Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of Culture Management Group and Afrochella Festival chose to celebrate the day by feeding some underprivileged persons on the street.

The 32-year-old served fresh meals to the people including some persons living with varied disabilities as part of his 32nd birthday celebrations.

He shared some photos on his Instagram page: