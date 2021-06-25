Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, the first son of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, celebrated his birthday with some deprived people on the street.

The Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of Culture Management Group and Afrochella Festival chose to celebrate the day by feeding some underprivileged persons on the street.

The 32-year-old served fresh meals to the people including some persons living with varied disabilities as part of his 32nd birthday celebrations.

He shared some photos on his Instagram page: