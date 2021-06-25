Hearts of Oak reclaimed top spot from Kotoko after an impressive display against Legon Cities.

Bashir Hayford’s men started stronger creating numerous half chances in the early exchanges.

The Royals failed to convert and were punished after some quick feet in the box by Daniel Barnieh led to a Kwadwo Obeng Jnr tap in.

The Phobians regained control after the first goal and doubled their lead through a long range effort from Frederick Ansah Botchway.

Legon Cities responded minutes later when Victorien Adebayor buried a free kick from improbable range to reduce the deficit.

The intensity dropped in the second half as chances were few and far between.

Samuel Boadu’s men held on to stretch their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Hearts of Oak head into the Super Clash on Sunday on top of the table and still have their destiny in their own hands.

In other games, George Asamoah sank Inter Allies’ narrow hopes of survival after he scored an early goal which proved to be the winner for Ebusua Dwarfs in a six pointer.

The result now leaves the Eleven is to One boys seven points adrift off safety with just four games to go.

AshantiGold deepened Liberty Professionals’ relegation woes, pummeling them 5-1.

A late goal by Kwame Peprah rescued a point for King Faisal after Prince Opoku Agyemang had given Medeama the lead.