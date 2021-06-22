Actress Efia Odo, who serves as one of the pillars of the Fix The Country campaigners seeking to embark on demonstration against “hardships” in the country, has urged the supporters to appear at the courtroom on Friday for the final verdict.

According to her, though many are gradually losing hope in the fight, it will be apt for everyone to appear and rally their support in the courtroom through attendance.

She explained that though she knows many of them are eager to step out, being present to witness the final verdict speaks volumes.

She gave out the time as 10:30am at the Accra High Court on Friday, June 25, 2021.

I urge you guys to be in the courtroom on Friday to hopefully get a final verdict on #FixTheCountry demonstration.

Most of y’all are tired of talking about it on Twitter and are ready to embark on the streets but your attendance speaks volumes. Friday 10:30 am, Accra High Court.

