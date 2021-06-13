This year’s Tokyo Olympic will not feature Usain Bolt, arguably regarded as the fastest human being on earth. The last time that the Jamaican contested in any competition was in the last 50 meters of the 4x100m at the 2017 world championships.

He ended his glittering career, much to the disappointment of his followers, after he pulled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

In his peak, he won three conservative goal medals in 100 meters and 200 meters at the Olympics between 2008 and 2016. He also ran world record times of 9.58 and 19.19 in Berlin in 2009.

After retiring from athletics, Bolt has had a stint as a footballer. He once joined Manchester United to train. Then he got an offer from Australia’s club side Central Coast Mariners. He featured in a game for the team where he scored a goal. However, he was not able to secure a long-term contract.

After a successful career on the tracks, just how much is Bolt worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Jamaican has a net worth of $90 million, making him one of the highest-earning athletes in the world.

In 2017, Forbes ranked him at Number 45 on its list of the 100 richest athletes in the world. At the time, his net worth was estimated at $31 million.

Beyond the field, the Jamaican has a dozen high-profile sponsors. He has retained most of his sponsors even in retirement. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bolt typically earns around $20 million per year, most of which comes through endorsement deals.

According to Forbes, his biggest endorsement deal comes from Puma which is estimated by Forbes at $10 million annually. He also has endorsement deals with brands like Gatorade, Nissan, Visa, Hublot, and Virgin Media. What’s more, he makes money through appearance fees and prize money. “Between June 2017 and June 2018, Usain Bolt earned $31 million. Only $1 million of his income was from on-track earnings. The rest came from endorsements,” Celebrity Net Worth writes.

Aside from his endorsement deals, he is also a business owner. According to Forbes, he is the owner of a Track & Records restaurant in Jamaica and the U.K. He is also the co-founder of a Miami-based electric vehicle company called Bolt Mobility.

Bolt was born on August 21, 1986, to Wellesley and Jennifer in a small town in Trelawny Parish, Jamaica. His parents were grocery store owners. In his childhood, he spent time playing cricket and football in the street.

Bolt was encouraged to switch to track and field by his cricket coach who noticed his fast running speed. He was coached by Dwayne Jarrett and Pablo McNeil, a former Olympic sprinter, during his high school days and he began winning medals in competitions.

He made his first appearance on the world stage in 2001 at the IAAF World Youth Championships in Hungary. He set a world record in the 100-meter race at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.