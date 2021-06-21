An 18-year-old newlywed bride reportedly died on her wedding night whilst having sex with her husband.

The Sun reported that the lady, who was consummating her marriage with her 29-year-old new husband, started to feel unwell and collapsed at their home in the city of Ibirite in Brazil on Thursday evening.

The couple had gotten married during a ceremony at the husband’s farm earlier in the day. According to O Tempo, the husband dashed out to call his neighbour for help and ordered a taxi to take his wife to hospital but its driver refused.

A second taxi was called, but the driver also refused to help and said the husband needed to call the emergency services instead.

It was gathered that when the paramedics finally arrived, they found the woman struggling to breathe and confirmed she had suffered a heart attack. She sadly died on the way to the hospital.

While the distraught husband alleged that it took an hour for the ambulance to arrive at their home, the emergency services said the first ambulance was cancelled and then the second arrived within 21 minutes.

The bride’s death has been ruled as accidental as her body showed no signs of foul play or violence. A neighbour reportedly told the police she didn’t hear any screams or noises before the woman died.

Post-mortem examination found the woman had a history of bronchitis. The distraught man, who spoke to newsmen, said he wasn’t sure if he could continue living in the same Brazilian city following his wife’s death.