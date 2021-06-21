The Founder and General Overseer of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has rendered an unqualified apology to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This comes on the back of a viral audio in which he criticised the Asantehene and offended his subjects during a sermon.

In the said audio, the renowned man of God, who preached about kingship and legacies, cited the Asantehene and questioned his impact and legacy beyond the annual celebration of his reign: An audio which has been considered offensive and sparked rage among a section of Ghanaians.

However, the Bishop, in a statement to right his wrongs, said the viral video was from a sermon he delivered some 20 years ago.

“I wish to apologise to His Majesty, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, for any disrespect, insult or harm caused him or his royal court. Please accept my profound apologies for the statements I made,” part of the statement read.

To him, the resurfacing of the audio is a malicious attempt by some persons who had previously threatened to cause the closure of his branches in the region.

“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference, nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, he expressed appreciation to the Asantehene, who he revealed was handling the matter ‘graciously’.

