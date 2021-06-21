Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, has been adjudged the Most Outstanding Father of the Year at the maiden edition of Ghana’s Fathers’ Day Award.

The Ghana Fathers’ Day Awards was instituted to celebrate fathers in all spheres and sectors of life who have contributed immensely to the development of their immediate societies and the country as a whole.

The father-of-two, officially known as Livingstone Etse Satekla, bagged the award for his commitment to his children; Jidula and Janam, despite carrying a portion of the Creative Arts industry on his shoulder.

In his acceptance speech, Stonebwoy expressed gratitude to his wife, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla for changing his identity as a ‘ghetto’ youth to a husband and subsequently, a father.

He also prayed to God to help him continue being a father that other heroes will emulate.

Stonebwoy has for a while made public his efforts in bringing up his children. Recall he was praised when videos of him teaching his wards homework went viral.

Stonebwoy was also seen teaching his children their local Ewe language, as well as rebuking them when they went wrong.



Watch video below: