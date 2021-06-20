Richard Osebo Brown, the baby daddy of media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has penned a lovely message to mark her birthday.

The ace broadcaster, turned a year older on June 19, 2021, and Mr Brown has joined many other Ghanaians to eulogise her.

Posting her photo on his Instagram page, he prayed for God’s blessings upon her.

The photo spotted her in a red dress with a black stiletto heel as she beams with smiles while posing for the camera.

Nana Aba Anamoah.

He wrote: May the almighty God bless your new age with grace and protect you from evil 👿 🙏, happy birthday Nana🙏🙏🙏.

His post has generated many reactions from fans and followers who have sighted it.

Instead of writing long thesis, most of them chose to use love emojis to communicate how they feel about the post.

