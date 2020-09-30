Richard Osebo Brown, the baby daddy of media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has sent an important message to the latter and their son.

Mr Brown is begging for forgiveness from the duo, stating nobody knows what tomorrow beholds, hence the need for them to love one another.

He made the plea on his Instagram page after posting a photo of mother and son.

The former also prayed for God’s protection for them as he showers them with praises.

“Beautiful Mum and handsome son, 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ may the almighty God bless and protect you guys as always in his mighty name 🙏🙏🙏❤️. Life is too short, let’s love and forgive one another 👍.nobody knows tomorrow,” his caption read.