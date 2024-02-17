Nana Aba Anamoah at Joy FM
Nana Aba Anamoah at Joy FM

Renowned media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has opened up on how pregnancy dashed her father’s hope of her becoming a medical doctor.

As a science student of Cape Coast-based Ghana National College, Nana Aba said she gained admission to medical school but couldn’t go due to pregnancy.

“Did I sacrifice school? I did. For one year, and I’ve never said this before, but I got admission to medical school. You know, I was a science student as well, so I got admission to medical school, and I had to let that go,” she disclosed in an interview with 3 Music TV.

In what to her appeared as a divine intervention, the broadcaster said she had to make the tough choice for the sake of her unborn child.

“I would have been a disaster as a medical doctor and it came at the right time. My father was living his life through me. I think he wanted to be a doctor; he couldn’t do it, so he thought, Oh, my daughter will be a doctor,” she narrated.

She acknowledged her experiences and life decisions have shaped her to become the woman she is today.

ALSO READ:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR