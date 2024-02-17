Renowned media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has opened up on how pregnancy dashed her father’s hope of her becoming a medical doctor.

As a science student of Cape Coast-based Ghana National College, Nana Aba said she gained admission to medical school but couldn’t go due to pregnancy.

“Did I sacrifice school? I did. For one year, and I’ve never said this before, but I got admission to medical school. You know, I was a science student as well, so I got admission to medical school, and I had to let that go,” she disclosed in an interview with 3 Music TV.

In what to her appeared as a divine intervention, the broadcaster said she had to make the tough choice for the sake of her unborn child.

“I would have been a disaster as a medical doctor and it came at the right time. My father was living his life through me. I think he wanted to be a doctor; he couldn’t do it, so he thought, Oh, my daughter will be a doctor,” she narrated.

She acknowledged her experiences and life decisions have shaped her to become the woman she is today.

ALSO READ: