Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has revealed her father has always tagged her as an opportunist as she loves to use people.

But to her, that is one thing she admits in good faith and does not in any way regret it.

However, her life as an opportunist is for a good course as she uses people positively.

“My father always tells me I am an opportunist and it is true but I don’t regret it at all because I like to use people positively.

“If I come into contact with someone, I find ways to become friends with them so I can understudy them and I’m ready to go to every extent to serve them without hesitation because I know what I want in them,” she said.

The broadcaster disclosed this on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 as she shares nuggets on how she managed to rise through the ladder of her journalism career.

“I have a master book with all the people I like including Emma Morrison, Isreal Laryea, Gideon Aryeequaye and others who I learnt a lot from.

“I write down their strength and weakness and make them my strength. I humble myself to get what I want and will be ready to do everything for them without hesitation and that is how I have lived my life,” she explained to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

The experiences from these people and many others, Nana Aba, stated have guided and shaped her career over the years.