Residents at Gheskia in the Ablekuma Central Constituency of the Greater Accra region have expressed worry over the bad nature of a bridge which connects to their homes.

The bridge according to them has become a death trap and needs to be fixed.



Speaking exclusively to Adomonline.com photojournalist, they appealed to relevant authorities as a matter of urgency fix the bridge or get rid of it so they don’t risk their lives using it.

A resident disclosed that, the bridge was the entrance to the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple until their relocation to Teshie.

With the premises now a school, residents ply the bridge each day to take their wards in and out of school and to the Agbogboloshie market.

The residents lamented the bridge has been in a dilapidated state for almost three years but they use it daily because it is the shortest and convenient access route.

Below are the photos