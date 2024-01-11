Award-winning Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has challenged the Black Stars of Ghana to win the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

He made these remarks at the farewell dinner organized by President Akufo-Addo in Kumasi before the team’s departure on Wednesday.

The ‘Overlord’ hitmaker pledged his support for the team and urged them to perform well and potentially bring the African Cup home.

“We are solidly behind them in all aspects. They should go and do us good and possibly win the African Cup for us in this tournament, yes, it will come as a surprise to the whole of the world and Africa but I have great belief in my brothers and the technical team,” he said.

“Dede Ayew himself is a brother, we met in Qatar. God knows how happy I am to be in the presence of the players, the President, and everybody,” he added.

Ghana, who are in Group B is set to open its group stage campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The Black Stars arrived in Ivory Coast on Wednesday afternoon and held their first training ahead of their opener at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, before facing Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

READ ALSO