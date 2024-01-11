President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has thrown a challenge to the Black Stars to stand up and be counted in the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The senior national team is in the West African country to fight for their first AFCON trophy in 42 years having failed in three different attempts in 1992, 2010 and 2015 when they lost to Cote D’Ivoire twice and Egypt.

Speaking at the farewell dinner on Tuesday, Mr Okraku said the time has come for the players to come together with the singular ambition of making history for themselves and the country.

“The time we have all been waiting for is here. Months of thinking about the AFCON, weeks of preparing and days of travelling, have finally brought us to the time all of us have been waiting for. It is that time that we have to forget about all the things that have happened in the past, and come together with that singular ambition of making history for yourselves and for Ghana,” he said.

“It is that time that all of us have to stand up and be counted. It is our time to bring the country together. It is our time to use football to revive the spirit of our youth. It is our time to use football to bring hope and happiness to our country.

“The road ahead of us will not be easy but it is possible. And it can only be possible when we stand shoulder to shoulder to each other and believe. Ghana is looking up to all of us. But remember that Ivory Coast is possible,” he added.

Ghana boasts four Africa Cup of Nations trophies, five Silver medals and one bronze medal since the birth of the competition in 1957. The Black Stars won the title in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.

The team arrived in Ivory Coast on Wednesday afternoon and held their first training session in the evening.

The Stars are paired with Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in Group B.

