Afrobeat singer, Kelvyboy, hopes to revive his once-cordial relationship with his former mentor Stonebowy as he makes a passionate request in a latest interview.

After four years of parting ways with Burniton Music Group founded by Stonebwoy, Kelvynboy said he wishes to work with his former boss again.

Kelvynboy acknowledged the influence and guidance that Stonebwoy provided during his early years in the music industry and how that has propelled him to the limelight.

In an interview on Guide Radio, the Down Flat crooner said “the only Ghanaian artiste I need on my song for a lot of reasons is Stonebwoy; for a lot of reasons”.

Asked to elaborate, Kelvynboy admitted Stonebwoy has talkability which could be financially beneficial for his brand.

He further emphasized that a collaboration is the only way to dispel the perception Ghanaians have of him that he is ungrateful or self-conceited.

“For a lot of reasons because I want to sing with him again, I want to have that feeling with him again, I want to clear people’s thoughts and I want to make music; I want to make money. I know when people see a song by myself and Stonebwoy, people will rush to listen to it. So, for business-wise and whatever, I just want to make music with Stonebwoy again,” he added.

Kelvynboy expressed his hope for reconciliation and the opportunity to rebuild their bond.

However, Stonebwoy in a recent interview stated categorically that he is not open to working with new proteges due to his bitter experience with his former signees.

