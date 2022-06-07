Musician Kelvynboy has finally sealed the lips of disparagers as he proves there’s no bad blood between himself and his former boss, Stonebwoy.

After the two artistes made an announcement that they had settled their internal issues, netizens claimed it was just word of mouth for formalities sake.

However, Kelvynboy has gone to the extreme to shed off all doubts as he jams to his former boss’ song in a video he posted.

He is one of the 488k followers who have fallen in love with Stonebwoy’s 3-week-old song, Therapy.

The Down Flat crooner divulged that Therapy would definitely be played at his wedding.

Watch video below: