Thomas Partey says he is ready to welcome Ghanaian players born abroad to the national team, the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] have been in talks with a number of Ghanaian players with European allegiance to switch nationality and represent their African heritage ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah have been linked to the Black Stars.

Despite accepting to welcome them, Partey said they have to be committed to their decision.

“Everybody has their career, you can’t push somebody to do something they are not ready to do so if they come, they are welcome because we really need them, we need all the players – everyone ready to play for Ghana, we need them and we are very much happy to receive whoever is ready to play for Ghana,” Thomas Partey told JoySports.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey, according to media reports, has completed his nationality switch to Ghana.

Inaki brothers are also in Ghana ahead of an imminent nationality switch.

