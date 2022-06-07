Ibrahim Mahama appointed Artistic Director in Europe

Renowned artist, Ibrahim Mahama, has been appointed as Artistic Director of the 35th Ljubljana Biennale of Graphic Arts (2023).

Mr Mahama, who shared the news on his Twitter handle this morning said, “Feeling grateful and looking forward to many collaborations and conversations. Ghana to the world.” #graphicartbiennale #ljubljana”

The joy that comes with bagging a new appointment is ecstatic, the kind you’d like to share with those you care about and celebrate with those around you. We say congratulations to you Ibrahim Mahama (Artist) on your new role Ghana is proud of you.

Ibrahim has been helping build an infrastructure for the thriving art scene in Ghana and converting Nkrumah Volini, a huge 1960s derelict grain silo in his home city of Tamale, into a cultural centre – joining two other institutions including the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art and Red Clay, a studio complex and cultural hub. Across all three sites plus The Workshop in Accra.