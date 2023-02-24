Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Kelvyn Brown, better known by his stage name Kelvynboy, had the pleasure to be before the consuls handling Ghana’s affairs in Toronto.

This was when he paid a courtesy call on the Ghana Consulate, Toronto ahead of his concert which happened at the Rose Brampton Theatre in Ontario, Canada.

He was in the company of his manager Blakk Cedi and other team members who altogether partook in the deliberation with the consuls.

In a post he made where he shared some photos of their meeting, Kelvynboy indicated they were given a warm reception for which he expressed sincere gratitude.

Meanwhile, Kelvynboy, on Thursday night, had a entertaining night at the theatre in Ontario where he gave a live band performance.

The foreigners were on their feet and cheered him on when he performed some of his hit songs including ‘Down Flat’.

His high-pitched voice, coupled with his excellent stage craft and dancing skills made his ‘Flavour and Vibes’ concert an interesting one.