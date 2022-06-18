Joy is abound in the home of Afrobeats artiste Kelvynboy as his wife welcomes a set of twins.

Reports were rife that Shayla Brown was agitated after carrying their pregnancy for 16 months without any sign of childbirth.

However, information available to Adom Badwam Ahosepe from a source close to the couple indicates the artiste has successfully welcomed twin boys.

This brings the total number of children to six. Kelvynboy has two biological children and two other step-children from Shayla.

Currently, Kelvynboy is embarking on his first World Tour, but it is unclear if he is in the company of his wife of two years.