Nearly two weeks after Stonebwoy was crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2024 TGMA, his former protégé, Kelvynboy, has extended his congratulations.

Despite their well-documented fallout and ensuing enmity since Kelvynboy’s departure from Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group, Kelvynboy set aside his pride to acknowledge Stonebwoy’s achievement.

In a brief and straightforward tweet, Kelvynboy wrote, “Congrats to 1GAD for winning AOTY,” accompanied by emojis of toasting glasses.

The reason behind the delay in Kelvynboy’s message remains unclear, but the gesture signifies a momentary thaw in their strained relationship.

Stonebwoy’s former manager, Blakk Cedi, who currently mentors Kelvynboy, had earlier congratulated Stonebwoy shortly after the award ceremony.

He praised Stonebwoy for his exceptional accomplishments at the TGMA.

As of now, Stonebwoy has not responded to the congratulatory messages from Kelvynboy or his former manager.