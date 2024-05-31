A latest video of Selly Galley’s children has captured the hearts of many, showing her twins all grown up and playfully interacting with each other.

The Fiawoo twins, dressed in matching outfits, exuded energy and vibrancy, delighting viewers with their cheerful antics.

The video, which showcases the months-old toddlers engaging in playful banter, highlights the joy and happiness they bring to their family.

The twins are the first children of Selly Galley and her husband, after nine years of waiting, making their presence all the more cherished.

In the video, Selly Galley radiated with joy as she watches her children in contentment.

The heartwarming footage of the Fiawoo twins has not only melted hearts but also served as an inspiring reminder of the precious moments of family life.

Click to watch video: