Takoradi artiste Kofi Kinaata has offered a detailed explanation regarding the omission of Ras Kuuku’s verse from the ‘Effiakuma Love’ track.
Kinaata emphasized that he holds Ras Kuuku in high regard and has collaborated with him previously, even shooting a video for a remix together.
It is for this reason, he indicated, that the recent issue is a minor oversight.
Kinaata explained that after recording the digital draft of his song, he presented it to his manager for approval, who, without consultation, forwarded it to Ras Kuuku.
Unaware of this, Kinaata later recorded a live version of the song and had it released.
It wasn’t until the song’s release and Ras Kuuku’s public complaints that Kinaata said he learnt his manager had contacted Kuuku.
Kinaata suggested that his manager might not have been impressed with Kuuku’s verse, which led to its exclusion from the final track.
He expressed regret for the oversight, stating that if he had known about Kuuku’s involvement, he would have communicated with him directly to explain the decision and ensure his efforts were acknowledged.
Kinaata also mentioned that if Ras Kuuku had approached him calmly, they could have considered releasing a remix version of the song, thereby avoiding any public fallout.
He emphasized that he respects Kuuku as a senior colleague and would never intentionally disrespect him.