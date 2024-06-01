Senior high school students in the Upper East Region have called for the provision of changing rooms in schools and the removal of taxes on sanitary pads.

These demands were voiced during World Menstrual Hygiene Day celebrations, highlighting the urgent need for improved menstrual hygiene facilities and affordability in schools.

The students emphasized that the lack of changing rooms in senior high and junior high schools forces them to navigate uncomfortable and unsanitary conditions when they need to change during heavy menstrual bleeding.

Many students are compelled to seek out dormitory captains or find other makeshift solutions, disrupting their education and daily activities.

Statistics show that nine out of ten Ghanaian girls miss school during their menstruation. In northern Ghana, up to 45% of girls resort to using rags to manage menstrual blood due to the high cost of disposable sanitary pads.

This practice not only affects their health and hygiene but also contributes to a significant number of school absences among girls.

The call for changing rooms and tax-free sanitary pads was made during a float following a two-day training workshop on using reusable pads.

The workshop was organized by ActionAid Ghana in Bolgatanga and aimed to educate and empower girls on sustainable menstrual hygiene practices.

Programme Coordinator for ActionAid Ghana, Yakubu Akuka, supported the students’ demands, highlighting the importance of creating a conducive learning environment for girls.

He emphasized that thousands of girls from poor communities miss school during their menstruation due to a lack of access to affordable sanitary pads.