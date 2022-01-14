The three Senior High School (SHS) students arrested in connection with the alleged burning to death of a Bolt rider at Baka-Ano have been denied bail by the Sekondi District Court.

During proceedings on Friday, the suspects’ lawyer, Joseph Evans Abeka pleaded with the Court to grant them bail since they were students and school had reopened.

However, the Prosecutor Inspector, Jennifer Acheampong contended that the security of other students is at stake.

She also argued that the investigation is still ongoing, thus, the suspects should be remanded.

The three were slapped with several criminal charges on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

The first accused person, Adolf Eshun is facing only one count of abetment of crime namely robbery.

The two others, Patrick Baidoo, and Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Oninku are being pressed with four charges.

They include conspiracy to commit a crime – attempted robbery, and attempt to commit a crime.

The others are causing unlawful damage and murder all contrary to the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Prosecutor Acheampong who read the facts of the case during the first hearing said suspect Adolf Eshun, aged 18 years on December 22, ordered Bolt for suspects Patrick Baidoo, 19 years and Joseph Lord Ni Adjei Oninku, 17 years because they were stranded.

It later emerged that the two burnt the deceased, AB1 Okyere Boateng who is also a Naval Officer after he resisted an attempt to take his vehicle away.

They later poured petrol on the rider and set him ablaze.

The driver sustained burns from his face and several parts of his body. He later died at the 37 Military Hospital

The suspects after their arrest confessed to committing the crime.

The news has brought sadness and fear amongst bolt drivers in the area.

Meanwhile, the Court, presided over by Catherine Obiri Addo adjourned the case to Friday, February 4, 2022.