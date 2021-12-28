The Western Regional Police Command has arrested three Senior High School (SHS) students over a bolt driver who was allegedly set ablaze, leading to his death at Sekondi Baka-Ano.

The suspects have been identified as Patrick Baidoo, aged 18, and two students, all 17.

However, the police won’t make public the names of their schools due to security reasons.

Police sources indicate the trio confessed to committing the crime.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Adiku, has announced the suspects will be arraigned and charged accordingly.

“At about 5:00 pm on December 24, our team from the Regional Intelligence and Operation Unit, based on some intelligence, conducted an operation and arrested three suspects. All these three are [SHS] students.

“They were arrested in connection with the Bolt driver who was severely burnt on December 22, 2021,” she announced.

DSP Adiku further revealed that the suspects will be charged with robbery and murder following the death of the driver who was also a naval officer.

“Unfortunately, the Bolt driver has passed on. The suspects confessed that they wanted to steal the car from him. When they got to Baka-Ano, and they asked him to hand over the keys, he refused, hence they poured the petrol on him and burnt him. The three are currently in our custody and would be put before court on the charges of robbery and murder,” she detailed.

The victim, AB1 Boateng Okyere, who was at the Effa Nkwanta Hospital, died after being transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.