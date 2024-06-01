Actress and socialite Efia Odo has faced significant backlash over her comments regarding Stonebwoy and the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Her remarks were related to the Artiste of the Year category, where she suggested that an older artist like Stonebwoy should not win merely to equal the achievements of other top-tier artists.

Efia Odo expressed her support for King Promise, advocating that the younger, vibrant artist should be crowned the winner.

In a series of tweets, she praised King Promise as the future of Ghanaian music, stating that the Artist of the Year title should go to him.

She remarked that King Promise’s numbers speak for themselves and implied that Stonebwoy’s bid for the title was driven by a desire to match the accomplishments of Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, who have each won the award twice.

But Efia Odo’s comments did not sit well with Stonebwoy’s supporters, who took to social media to criticize her.

They argued that her remarks were disrespectful to Stonebwoy, who has made significant contributions to the music industry.

The controversy has sparked a heated debate among fans, with many defending Stonebwoy’s legacy and right to compete for the prestigious award.