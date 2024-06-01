Senior Lecturer at the Department of Economics at the University of Ghana, Dr. Priscilla Twumasi Baffour, has emphasized the urgent need for structural change and transformation in Ghana to improve the lives of its citizens.

Speaking on JoyNews’ National Dialogue titled “Should Ghana Look East or West,” Dr. Baffour stressed that Ghana’s interests must be prioritized, irrespective of who holds power.

Dr. Baffour highlighted the importance of pursuing an agenda that involves a diversified group of countries to achieve the desired growth and development.

She noted that while historical relationships with Western nations have focused on democratic principles and institutional reforms, these alone are insufficient for development.

She pointed out that other countries like Singapore and Thailand have demonstrated that democracy, while significant, is not enough. Ghana also needs resources and investment, which have been lacking.

In recent times, countries such as China and Russia have been offering economic cooperation and investment.

Dr. Baffour pointed out that China’s strategy emphasizes a south-south win-win cooperation, in contrast to a master-servant dynamic.

She advocated for a strategic agenda that prioritizes Ghana’s interests and welcomes partnerships from any source that aligns with the country’s development objectives.