The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) in the Western North Region has revealed that a significant number of Senior High School(SHS) students have not yet reported to their assigned schools.

Despite gaining admission to secondary schools, over 137,000 students in the Western North Region are yet to report to school.

This alarming statistic was shared by the CHASS, who noted that the situation is cause for concern.

According to CHASS, one of the main reasons why many students are yet to report to school is due to financial difficulties faced by their parents, many of whom are cocoa farmers.

President of CHASS in the Western North Region, Nana Amo Amankwah expressed concern about the large number of students who are yet to report to school.

“As we speak, in a number of the schools, those who have reported are just a little above half of the number placed, and that is our concern.

“The Western Regional Director of Education gave an update that about 137,000 students have not taken up their admissions yet. According to them, they are facing financial challenges.”

Nana Amo Amankwah acknowledged that some students may face challenges in meeting the requirements listed in the prospectus.

However, he urged the students to report to school regardless of this challenge.

“A good number of the schools have mattresses, so we just want them to come. They should not think about the items on the prospectus as long as they can get a towel and sponge; they should come. They don’t have to get everything on the prospectus before they come.”

