Presidential hopeful, Nana Kwame Bediako, has refused to comment on the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill which is before Parliament for consideration.

The founder of the New Force Movement admitted a country cannot be built without moral values, however, his religion does not allow him to be judgmental.

“They taught me in Christianity that I should fear God and worship Him. They didn’t teach me to go and sack prostitutes or persons who engage in immorality,” he stated.

Aside from this, he stated he does not have much understanding about the Bill and what seeks to do in Ghana.

The business mogul disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme when asked about his position on the Bill which has sparked controversy in the past years.

According to him, there are a number of illegalities being perpetuated with culprits getting away all the time.

In this regard, if Bills were to be introduced based on every action, the country would have had a lot of them.

“There are a lot of people doing illegal stuff and they are getting away so it’s not something that I have really thought of that when I come into office, I will eliminate all these things.

“I think that when we decide to build the country well, all these things will eventually fade away,” he asserted.

ALSO READ:

Listen to Nana Bediako in the video attached above: