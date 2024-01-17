Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has launched the 10th edition of her annual ‘Awake Experience With Diana Hamilton’ concert.

The special 10th-anniversary launch of this year’s events was held at Holidy Inn in Accra on Tuesday, January 17.

This year’s theme is ‘The Doing of The Lord’ named after the singer’s latest song featuring Nigerian gospel star, Mercy Chinwo.

Accra will kickstart this year’s grand celebration on February 18 at ICGC Christ Temple East in Teshie, Accra with the second event scheduled for February 25 at the Bantama Church of Pentecost in Kumasi.

Artistes that will be performing include; Nigeria’s Mercy Chinwo, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Akesse Brempong, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Rev Mensah Bonsu, Jackie Mpare among others.

