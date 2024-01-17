Independent presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly called Cheddar has announced a last-minute cancellation of an interview with state-owned media, GTV.

According to him, the interview was canceled due to “orders from above”.

He added that, this incident brought back memories from his abruptly canceled Convention on January 7, 2024, at Black Star Square.

“We are sorry to announce that my interview with @GTV_Ghana has been cancelled at the last minute by “orders from above”. This has brought back memories of The Convention,” he shared in an X post.

Cheddar was scheduled to be on GTV on Wednesday 17th January 2024.

